SBI Chairman C.S. Setty unveils how strategy & technology are shaping the bank’s future

At 59, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, the Chairman of State Bank of India, shoulders the responsibility of shaping the future of India’s largest bank. In this exclusive interview with Business Today’s Siddharth Zarabi, the 27th chairman of the storied lender, who took charge in August 2024, delves into his vision for steering the institution into its next phase of growth, his strategy on building the loan portfolio while maintaining asset quality at a time when credit growth has been lagging deposits, the credit markets and the investment appetite of India Inc., the stress in pockets like unsecured credit, and how his life been since moving into the corner office at State Bank of India. Edited excerpts: