News
Magazine
Interview
Tax Cut To Put Money Into Peoples' Hands, Say Budget Makers

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Finance and Revenue Secretary, and Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, explain the macro philosophy of the Budget.
Siddharth Zarabi
Print Edition: Feb 16, 2025
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Finance and Revenue Secretary, and Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM
Union Budget 2025-26, presented on February 1, had a bunch of proposals that will have implications down the line. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Finance and Revenue Secretary, and Arunish Chawla, the Secretary of the Department of Public Asset Management, explain some of these aspects of the Finance Bill. Edited excerpts:
 

