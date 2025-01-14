scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Interview
We should strive towards two non-zero GST rates: Arvind Panagariya

Feedback

We should strive towards two non-zero GST rates: Arvind Panagariya

Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, on further reforms in the economy, the Nehruvian era and its impact on policymaking, cash transfers, and more.
Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
Print Edition: Jan 19, 2025
Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission,
Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission,

Economist and policymaker Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, has documented the economic history of independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s era and its impact on subsequent policymaking. The book, The Nehru Development Model, states that Nehru’s policies stunted India’s economic potential, creating a socialist mindset that persisted long after the era and hampered growth until the liberalisation of the 1990s. Panagariya spoke with Business Today’s Siddharth Zarabi on what lessons are left to be learnt for India’s future economic journey. Edited excerpts:
 

×