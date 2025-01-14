We should strive towards two non-zero GST rates: Arvind Panagariya

Economist and policymaker Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, has documented the economic history of independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s era and its impact on subsequent policymaking. The book, The Nehru Development Model, states that Nehru’s policies stunted India’s economic potential, creating a socialist mindset that persisted long after the era and hampered growth until the liberalisation of the 1990s. Panagariya spoke with Business Today’s Siddharth Zarabi on what lessons are left to be learnt for India’s future economic journey. Edited excerpts:

