Why NSE chief Ashish Chauhan says retail investors should not be playing in derivatives

Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, NSE, says retail investors should not be playing in derivatives.
Siddharth Zarabi
Print Edition: Apr 27, 2025
Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, NSE
Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, NSE

The restrictions imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to curb speculative trading in futures and options market have had the desired effect. In an interview with Business Today, Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE (National Stock Exchange), says the number of contracts has fallen by 50–60%, and the premium traded value has decreased 25–30%, because of Sebi’s actions. Edited excerpts:

