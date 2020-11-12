"Hire Those Who Resonate With Long-term Mission of the Company"

Q. What was the problem you were grappling with?

A. With Zoomcar, I faced a particularly steep road since I was a foreign co-founder and CEO. I had to set out on a unique course as a leader. Given my rather unique background as an American in India, coupled with the industry I chose to disrupt, my energies ultimately focused on areas that posed existential threats to our survival. The problem was how to hire senior leaders more effectively to ensure they would stick with the company.

Q. Who did you approach and why?

A. I approached Mohandas Pai, who had done multiple start-ups, for advice.

Q. What was the advice you received?

A. He recommended that I hire only those individuals who resonated with the long-term mission of the company to get a better sense of their commitment. Also, he urged me to explore their long-term motivation in terms of their desired professional impact, etc.

Q. How effective was it in resolving your problem?

A. It was quite effective in screening senior leadership. Most of our top management has been with us since we started. Its all about leading by example. Leadership is a privilege and its critical to never lose sight of that fact.