Leadership Spotlight

Pallavi Shroff | New Delhi
When I started my career, there were very few female lawyers. So, the challenge in the initial years was to be accepted by clients and courts.

 
 

Meeting the growing needs of India's diverse consumer base has been a challenge and an opportunity.

Global Leader, Consumer and Industrial Products, Deloitte

"Businesses are becoming multi-dimensional. So young people should be visionaries"

Businesses are becoming multi-dimensional. So young people should be visionaries, says Anil Rai Gupta CMD, Havells India

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, tells Sumant Banerji about what he learnt from the gurus

"We give our code to no one"

John Chambers, Executive Chairman of Cisco, tells Rajeev Dubey that the company will not provide unique capability to any country.

"We are taxed to hell and back"

Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, tells Sumant Banerji about leadership, luxury and managing disruption in business

"Changing landscape around prohibition is a challenge"

Robinson Brown IV, the India, Middle East and North Africa director of Brown-Forman tells Nevin John about the company's India strategy.

"$60-billion saving in diesel and petrol is attainable"

"We will upgrade to BS-IV at minimal cost"

 
 

A company that creates brands, builds partnerships and establishes credibility across the globe is the last thing that comes to one's mind when one thinks of Nepal.

"The best leaders exhibit boundless energy and passion in what they do"

"I Am Certainly Concerned About Price Caps"

Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director of Roche Diagnostics India, tells Joe C. Mathew about the business prospects offered by India's new National Health Policy

"Sustainable growth to come from high-barrier complex generics"

The US-based global CEO of Lupin, Vinita Gupta, tells P.B. Jayakumar about the crises Indian drug companies are facing in the US.

"Never be detached from the ground staff"

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, tells E. Kumar Sharma about the bank's transition from microfinance to formal banking.

Here's what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau thinks about the future of smartphones

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, talks to Prosenjit Datta on what the future of the mobile phone looks like.

"We Don't Force Diversity"

Sari Brody, Global Diversity and Leadership Manager at IKEA Group, tells Sonal Khetarpal about the company's continued emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

