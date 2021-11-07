'A High Level of Planning Would Help One Ace Any Situation'

What was the problem you were grappling with?

During the early years of my career, I experienced challenges as it was my first time managing a large workforce. I wanted to take risks while making the best use of resources, but importantly, I wanted to effectively manage the team and nurture the potential of each member.

Who did you approach?

It was a conversation with my General Manager and mentor which provided me with the guidance and direction to resolve the issue.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

The best advice I received was a very simple yet effective ‘Do your homework’. I’d like to share an anecdote. A day prior to important external meetings, my senior would ask not to be disturbed unless urgent. One day I asked him why he needed an entire day to prepare. He said that he learnt about the attendees, prepared for out-of-turn questions, and had his slides customised basis the interest of his audience. He also did a dry run to avoid last-minute glitches and prepared follow-up questions to prevent awkward silences.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

A high level of meticulous planning and preparation would help one ace any situation. Apart from personal growth, the advice has helped me showcase the capability of our India teams to my global counterparts and resulted in attracting world-scale projects for my team in India. I incorporate this discipline in all aspects of my life.