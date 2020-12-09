"Always Have a Sense of Ownership in Your Job"

Q. What was the problem you were grappling with?

A. It was more of a dilemma than a problem. I had completed my MBA, and I was wondering whether to enter the corporate sector or join my family hosiery business.

Q. Who did you approach?

A. I approached my father, when I stepped out of business school.

Q. What was the best advice you received?

A. He told me I was free to do what I wanted. However, whichever company or business I join, I should have a sense of ownership and responsibility towards it. My father told me not to have the attitude of serving someone, as that would compromise my commitment towards that business. He told me not to jump jobs, but do my job well and build confidence, so that I am able to make a valuable contribution to its growth story.

Q. How effective was it in resolving your problem?

A. I joined Kansai Nerolac as a trainee in 1990 and till today I am with one company and trying to make my contribution. I am passionate about my business and the business of paints at large. The approach of looking at Nerolac as my own company has helped me to stay committed towards growing the business.