"Best Biz Leaders Are Missionaries First, Before Being Mercenaries"

Q: What was the problem that you were grappling with?

A: When GoDaddy first started operations in India in 2012, one of the biggest challenges we faced was debunking misconceptions around creating a website. Most small businesses in India, even today, see building a website as a complex and intimidating task, one that requires massive financial investment. Lack of awareness about benefits of having an effective online presence was another barrier for us.

Q: Who did you approach and why?

A: To help overcome initial challenges, we relied on listening to our customers. We host regular customer forums with customer councils and fireside chats to get feedback on our products and services. We also conduct educational marketing campaigns aimed at creating awareness about ease and affordability of building an online presence for a particular business. In addition, we get feedback from our care agents, who are continuously in touch with our customers, learning about their requirements and providing guidance, 24x7, free of charge, in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and English languages.

Q: What was the best advice you ever received?

A: I am very inspired by billionaire investor John Doerr's quote about the best business leaders being missionaries first, before being mercenaries.

Q: How effective was it in resolving your problem?

A: This life mantra, of being a missionary first, has made me more passionate about identifying new ways to help Indian entrepreneurs and small business owners turn their ideas into reality online. In my job, I get to connect with people to raise awareness about benefits of bringing their businesses online to help their ventures grow, and show how we can help them get results.