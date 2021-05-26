"Embrace New Opportunities That Come Your Way"

What was the problem you were grappling with?

I was in two minds about starting up. I started my career with New India Assurance and resigned as CEO from Allianz Group. Had someone told me eight years ago that I will have a start-up, it would have sounded ridiculous to me since insurance is very capital-intensive. I wanted to simplify the jargon-heavy industry. But taking the call to leave a well-paying and secure job was difficult.

Who did you approach?

I approached my mother. Her advice has often helped me in personal and professional life.

What was the best advice you ever received?

She always says that tomorrow's aspirations are not slave to today's situation; it should not be a constraint to what one can do tomorrow.

How effective was it in resolving your problem?

Her support encouraged me to launch Digit Insurance. Now, I make sure to adapt to changes continuously. I embrace whatever opportunity comes my way. She also tells me success is not a personal outcome, it is teamwork. When Digit Insurance became a Unicorn, she asked me what I have done for the people who helped me achieve the milestone? I told her we have stock options. The team will benefit as the company does well. Besides, though our offices were shut during Covid-19, we kept paying all our support staff. Everyone got bonus pays and even increments up to the mid-management level. We recruited people too.