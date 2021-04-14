"Find Your Core Strengths and Focus on Them"

Q. What was the problem you were grappling with?

A. The major problem I faced in the beginning of my tenure in 2015 was low growth. We were witnessing diminishing returns after over a decade of high growth. So, my first agenda was to bring back the earlier growth rate and accelerate our profitability in coming years. It was imperative that to reset the growth clock we needed to scrap existing techniques and implement new strategies.

Q. Who did you approach?

A. After a lot of thought, I decided to approach the Chairman to seek his guidance and leverage his expertise to solve this critical issue.

Q. What was the best advice you ever received?

A. He said we need to find and focus on our strengths. We decided to leverage our core strengths of distribution and innovation. We focused on making our products more innovative and strengthen our distribution techniques.

Q. How effective was it in resolving the problem?

A. Since then, we have been growing at a CAGR of 18 per cent for the last five years. As a result, we have managed to retain our position as the market leader in this industry.