"Finish Your Job Today Than Rely on the Possibility of Tomorrow"

What was the problem you were grappling with?

There was no specific problem. If I needed health advice, I would turn to Dharmendra's movies. If I needed guidance on responsibilities towards my father, I would turn to Rajendra Kumar's movies.

Who did you approach?

I have been a movie buff since childhood. Whatever I have learnt in my life, it is through virtual sources only. I imbibed Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's movie dialogues in my life. Their acting is so good that it has influenced me very deeply. And I give them credit for it.

What was the best advice you ever received?

In Trishul (1978), Amitabh Bachchan's character tells his father that he has achieved in months what took his father years to earn.

How effective was it in resolving your problem?

I fully imbibed it in my life. I say the same thing about using time wisely to students and teachers alike. Whenever it is a question of pushing something to the next day, I urge them to finish it then and there because who knows whether there will be a tomorrow. It is better to finish it today than rely on the possibility of tomorrow.

As I kept learning from these matinee idols, my decision-making power also grew stronger. I never treated these lines as just entertainment. I always tried to learn a lesson from them and made it a part of my life.