Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. Meeting the growing needs of India's diverse consumer base has been a challenge and an opportunity. The excitement lies in serving "many Indias" and understanding how to adopt an inclusive approach in a diverse country.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. I recall APJ Abdul Kalam, a versatile leader who made notable contributions to India. He was aptly called the 'Missile Man' and has been credited for launching the first Satellite Launch Vehicle that placed India among the few countries with rocket-launching capability. As the President, Abdul Kalam personified dignity, optimism and humility, motivating millions of Indians. He is fondly remembered as the 'People's President'.

Q. One management lesson for young people

A. Their strategy should be followed by well-planned execution. Today, entrepreneurs have access to a plethora of ideas. While seeking the most innovative idea and creating an impactful strategy, they should focus on implementation. A good business plan becomes successful only if it is executed well. Also, it is important to associate with a cause that will have a lasting impact.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. Every leader must have the passion to achieve the organisation's goals. Plus, one should understand the market as it drives growth and profitability. Creating a growth culture begins with orienting the company towards the right mindset - one that focusses on consistent overall growth.

