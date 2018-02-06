Leaderspeak

Q. Biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. Hailing from a small country like Nepal and nurturing a big dream can be a big challenge. But I was not prepared to be reconciled with the common notion that you cannot build a globally recognised multinational in a country like mine. A company that creates brands, builds partnerships and establishes credibility across the globe is the last thing that comes to one's mind when one thinks of Nepal. And that was the biggest challenge I faced when I started my business at the age of 18.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. I started working under the guidance of my father, who taught me values. He told me there are no shortcuts in life; you have to get your hands dirty if you want to learn the business.

Q. One management lesson for young people

A. Maintain discipline and know what to retain and what to delegate. It will help you in time management so that you can commit less and deliver more.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. A leader has to inspire. If you cannot inspire people, there will be a point when people will follow you just because they have to. Whatever be your profession, you have to be passionate about it. If I did not enjoy every moment of what I had done in the last 45 years, I would not have been doing it. Also, a leader must have the ability to call a spade a spade. It should be told upfront.