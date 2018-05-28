Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. When I was offered the position, the company wanted someone of Indian origin who has been here, who knows the psyche of Indian buyers and understands the culture. As I started working in India, I realised that the brand would face a lot of challenges here. So, we went back to the drawing board to redefine our strategy. We had a profitable growth of 2 per cent in 2017, but we need to do more to bring the brand back to a leading position.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. My mother, who has now retired, was very entrepreneurial in all she did, especially when she ran her tea business. It is very important in an organisation like ours. Act as if it is your own business - that is the philosophy. I also admire Amancio Ortega, the founder of Inditex Group with brands such as Zara. He is a self-made billionaire who left school at 14 to support his family. People who work hard always inspire me.

Q. One management lesson for young people

A. Even if you are going through difficult times, work hard and never give up. That is the way to realise your vision. Self-initiative is the key to make changes happen.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. Empower the team and trust their abilities to get things done. Also, a leader has to be passionate about his work and be a role model.