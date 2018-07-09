scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Leaderspeak

"A leader's success is directly proportional to his or her level of involvement"

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. When I joined GNFC, it had Rs 7,000 crore liabilities and more than Rs 2,500 crore unproductive non-operational assets, resulting in the first-ever loss (over Rs 450 crore) in its four-decade history. The challenges included cost/time overruns, high debt service obligations, litigation, inventory, competition from international players and stagnation of existing businesses. Taking a moribund organisation to the present level of highest-ever profit before tax has been tough but satisfying.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. I have learnt the most through experience and being hands-on. While I have trusted my team for recommendations and opinion, I have also worked hard to learn on the job. I feel I am a student. I am of the firm belief that greater the risk, higher will be the returns. I am a high risk taker. Good ideas can come from any source and, therefore, I believe in consulting people irrespective of their rank.

Q. One management lesson for young people

A. Keep learning continuously. Learning about new products/services increases the likelihood of better decision making. A leader needs to be optimistic and have the capability to see opportunity in adversity. A leader must possess tolerance for risk and uncertainty.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. A leader should lead from the front. He/she should have the guts to take strong decisions in interest of the organisation irrespective of their palatability. The second quality of a leader is ability to take the right work from the right person. A leader's success is directly proportional to his/her level of involvement.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos