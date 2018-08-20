Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. Growing a small company into a particular size brings a lot of challenges. When I started heading the company 15 years ago, I faced the challenge of aligning the team with my vision. I had to make them believe that it is possible to build strong brands even in a fiercely competitive market if it is pursued with the right product and strategy by people with unwavering passion. The challenge was to develop the right talent to lead these efforts.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. The best teacher in business, as in life, is various situations. A company's CEO has to face unique challenges for which no business school can get him ready. Over the years, I have learnt to analyse a situation, formulate a strategy and implement it correctly to obtain the desired outcome.

Q. One management lesson for young people

A. One must have a passion for under-standing a subject. Often I see youngsters doing what they are being told without understanding the reason. For me, understanding the 'why' matters most. When you understand the 'why', you can come up with a better solution. If fundamentals and subject knowledge are strong, one can make significant advancements and the journey becomes joyful.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. A leader must be able to see the path forward and should have the ability to build passion among his team members to align them with his vision. And a great leader should be able to make decisions dispassionately, without any bias.