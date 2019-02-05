Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. Getting stuck in your comfort zone is the biggest obstacle. I relocated to the Middle East very early in my career but had limited knowledge of the market, people and the culture out there, and it made me challenge myself. Similarly, when I was setting up a shared service model for a global tech company, getting people on board and dealing with cultural differences gave me the biggest learning opportunity. I believe that the most challenging times bring us the most empowering lessons.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. In a career spanning three decades, I learnt technical skills, business strategies and life lessons from exceptional leaders. But the best lessons came when I moved out of my comfort zone and tried new things. The steep learning curve meant I did not always get it right. But as long as these failures are not catastrophic, they help expand our learning and expertise.

Q. Key management lessons for young people

A. Be accountable; the choices you make will help you earn the employer's trust and make you confident. Be ready to make a difference and enjoy the journey. And don't be afraid to take risks.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. Trust and integrity are critical. Also, leaders should focus on the bigger picture and let others be a part of it by building a shared vision. If your team is empowered to make extra efforts and rewarded for taking risks, you will see more of that behaviour in future.