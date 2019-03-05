Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. I was keen to come here as I love India and its people. I came here nearly four years ago and joined a company that has a very successful team with high human and moral values. My biggest challenge is what I can give back to my team, my company and this wonderful country. I am still wondering if I have given back enough.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. I was fortunate to get a mentor during my formative years and he taught me the importance of effective questioning instead of delivering answers, assertions or strong speeches. I understood that questioning yourself and others should be key to building business and personal relationships.

Q. Three key management lessons for young people

A. Simplicity, humility and courage. Believe in the power of simplicity. It is one of the most difficult things to do in today's complex world. Stay grounded, stay humble, no matter how much you grow. That way, you will still have the best people with you. Finally, have the courage to make decisions and live your dreams.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. Stand with your team. I don't believe in getting ahead of my team members unless they are facing a situation. This is how you can build trust. Also, empower your people. Good ideas and productivity come from great, empowered and dedicated teams. I am always learning things from them and I also believe in taking risks along with the team. Every challenge is an opportunity. How you respond and what you learn from it will define your path to progress.