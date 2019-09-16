Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge in your career

A. Heading the India Leadership Team (ILT) for more than three years has been the most challenging and satisfying part. AMD India has several functional segments and the groups stationed here work for different business units. From an organisational point of view, this meant fragmented teams working out of the same location. So, it was important to unite them into a cohesive entity and strengthen collaboration. That was why ILT was formed and I was asked to lead it. I had to work with other leaders who were my peers and learn the art of influencing without authority. Earning the trust of the peer group, bringing teams together, driving initiatives with focus on India and getting executive attention on the region were some of the biggest challenges I had to deal with.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. Patience and team interactions teach you a lot. You have to be patient enough to understand other people's perspective and listen to what they are trying to tell you. You will end up in a cocoon if you are not open in your approach. Listening to others and brainstorming for better ideas with your team enrich your understanding and help build trust and confidence among team members.

Q. One management lesson for young people

A. Management is an art - a symbiotic relationship between managers and employees. As young people get into managerial roles, they need to understand the expectations and requirements of each team member. At times, your management style must be customised as no one style works for all. It is also a manager's responsibility to motivate team members and guide them towards their career goals.

Q. Two essential qualities of a leader

A. A leader should always be open to new challenges and must put the company's or team's success above one's own. New challenges are windows of opportunities and big accomplishments come with some amount of risk. A good leader also has a solid risk mitigation plan. Then again, individual career aspirations are important, but a leader has to rise above that. A leader's passion for making the team and the company succeed builds trust and helps the person make decisions in the best interests of the company.