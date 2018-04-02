Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. The biggest challenge so far has been changing the shareholding structure of the company. I was one of the first promoters who opted for personal debt to acquire the company's ownership. Then we hired a professional executive team, embarked on new strategies, acquisitions and partnerships, and saw phenomenal growth over the past three years.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. The experiences I had along the journey, be it making a foray into the African market or shouldering a personal debt. Industry experts tried to dissuade me from taking such risks, but it is best to listen to yourself. We must learn not to conform and live without fear. It is your life - nobody is going to teach you, no book, no guru. You have to learn from yourself.

Q. One management lesson for young people

A. They should learn to face insecurities and innermost fears and vulnerabilities positively. That is the only way to build and grow a business as well because each day, you are going to live in uncertainty.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. If the leader is empathetic, the company and its employees infuse empathy in everything they do, resulting in happy customers and sustained growth. Self-awareness is another key quality. It starts with understanding how one's strengths and weaknesses impact reactions and thoughts. Self-understanding is the deciding factor between good and great leadership.