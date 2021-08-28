"Solutions Are in the Marketplace and Not in the Boardroom"

What was the problem you were grappling with?

I joined Mars Wrigley, India, in 2020, and my goal since has been to create a billion better moments for our consumers, customers, and the community. My vision has been to make these brands relevant, accessible and affordable to Indian consumers while serving the community where we live and work.

Who did you approach and why?

I connected with my internal teams, external partners such as distributors and retailers, and spoke to consumers to get insights and feedback. Having returned to India after more than a decade, it was important for me to understand the socio-economic landscape, the unique diversity of the country, the needs of our consumers as well as market opportunities so I could channel our collective energies and resources in the right direction.

What was the best advice you ever received?

A piece of advice that has always guided me is — the solution is in the marketplace and not in the boardroom. We need to look beyond our four walls to ensure that our strategies are in alignment with consumer needs. Only then can we be dynamic enough to make our products relevant.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

The journey has begun, with consumers, customers and the community at the front and centre of everything we do today. It is backed by a purpose-led vision that believes in mutuality as a key principle to create better moments for stakeholders.