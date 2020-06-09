Q: What was the problem you were grappling with?

A: We are all grappling with unforeseen times. My biggest worry remains well-being and safety of colleagues and health of every stakeholder associated with me or my organisation. This pandemic has not only had an unfavourable impact on businesses and economy but also a lasting impact on people. It has forever changed the way we used to live.

Q: Who did you approach for advice?

A: I have always followed the philosophies of our founder Konosuke Matsushita. The way he tackled the business during the 1929 economic depression, as a result of which Panasonic sailed through the difficult time, and how he kept employees' interests at heart - this is something I draw inspiration from.

Q: What was the advice?

A: From him, I've learnt the art of practising resilience to sail through tough times and creating opportunities out of adversities. To do this, we need to count upon the 'collective wisdom' of our team and take informed decisions. This is what I have been doing. It is because of his inspiring words that I've always taken a "people-first" approach. We need to be cautiously optimistic and consciously prepare for adverse conditions while simultaneously planning to explore the opportunities ahead.

Q: How effective was it?

A: Going by the impact of Covid-19 on the world, I believe practising resilience and bringing people together is the way forward. We will see the impact of our approach in a year or two. But with "collective wisdom", I find myself more in control, with teams better aligned to organisation goals. We are committed to Make in India and elevating consumers' trust in us.