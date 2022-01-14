Why Orpat Group Director Nevil Patel Believes in a People-first Approach

What was the problem you were grappling with?

The pandemic led to an inevitable and unforeseen halt in production in 2020. The business suffered and we were unable to remedy the situation because of the restrictions. Our numbers dwindled and many of our employees also suffered from health challenges as a result of the pandemic.

Whom did you approach for advice?

My parents and grandparents. Their experience and wisdom proved to be priceless even in a never-seen-before situation such as this.

What was the advice you received?

My elders, especially my father, have always taught me to have a people-first approach— to think about them, and for them. Even my grandparents conveyed that it is important to give people who helped us due credit and not step on them on the pretext of moving forward. Our best assets are our hard work and humility, which when mixed with care for people around us, have the ability to move mountains. Our aim has always been to put India on the global industrial map and it fills me with pride that we are now among the top industry leaders. Respect for all, hard work, transparency and honesty were their virtues, and something that I imbibe within me every day.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

The advice helped us add dexterity to our everyday operations without having to worry about going the wrong way. Transparency has helped us maintain efficient operations and, of course, our loyal workforce has been with us for years on end. They are like our family and the family stayed put through the course of the difficulty.