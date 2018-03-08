scorecardresearch
Court Slams IRDAI Over Genetic Disorder Exclusion

Delhi High Court ruled that excluding genetic disorders from insurance policies is discriminatory and violative of citizens' right to health. The high court also told the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) that its primary duties include "settlement of insurance claims" and "governing and regulating" exclusions in insurance contracts.

"IRDAI ought to have supervised the manner in which the term genetic disorders is being misused by insurance companies to reject genuine claims. Obviously, it turned a blind eye to the functioning of insurance companies," the court said.

