The Winners

Money Today Team | New Delhi

Debt funds have been poor performers as rising yields hit bond prices

 
 

It's A Deal

The most competitive loan and deposit rates in the market

Court Slams IRDAI Over Genetic Disorder Exclusion

Delhi High Court ruled that excluding genetic disorders from insurance policies is discriminatory and violative of citizens' right to health.

Money Matters

Managing your money can be tricky. Send your queries, and top-notch industry leaders will help you resolve any issue.

Growth, Good Margins Leading to Optimistic Valuations

The new tax regime has given insurance policies an edge over equity mutual funds.

Plan Wisely to Stay Financially Fit

Snippets

THE SUPER PLAN

A super top-up health insurance plan can be your way out of high medical costs

"WE ARE ON TRACK TO BREAK EVEN THIS FISCAL"


WORK TOWARDS YOUR GOALS

 
 

EPFO Mandate

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory to file online claims for provident fund withdrawals above Rs 10 lakh.

Bill to Ban Unregulated Deposit Schemes

To safeguard the savings of small investors, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bond not the Best

Rising yields mean bond fund portfolios will be under pressure for a considerable time period.

The FMP Advantage

Indexation benefits make three-year FMPs a good bet.

Choppy Waters

Have markets become more volatile or are they witnessing a minor correction that will bring the stocks down to comfortable valuation levels?

TAX STRATEGY

We suggest tweaks in your financial plan to maximise savings.

HOW TO FUND YOUR HIGHER STUDIES

With new players ready to fund both traditional and offbeat courses, securing the right loan will no longer be a daunting task.

Money Matters

Optimise Your Tax Savings

A guide to aligning tax savings with the overall portfolio goals.

