Business Today
Execution-only trading apps surge in India: Here's how you can steer clear of frauds and pitfalls

Execution-only platform apps are gaining popularity in India. But navigating them-amid potential frauds and platform errors-can be tricky
Navneet Dubey 
Navneet Dubey 
Print Edition: Sep 01, 2024
Panic gripped 38-year-old Delhi-based investor Sandeep Sethi as he frantically switched from his usual investment app to CAMS and MFCentral to verify his mutual fund (MF) holdings. His nervousness was fuelled by the recent uproar over the alleged inaccessibility of funds invested through the popular execution-only platform (EOP) Groww, which sent shockwaves through the investor community.

