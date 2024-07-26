IRDAI is targeting 100% cashless hospital treatment by July 2024, but is it viable?
Irdai aims for 100% cashless treatment in hospitals. It has notified insurers to put the necessary systems in place by July 31, 2024. But its 2023 annual report casts a doubt on the viability of this goal
On a particularly cool June night in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, 60-year-old Ashish Jha found himself reeling from severe chest pain. A visit to a nearby hospital didn’t help. His insurance policy, meant to be a lifeline, was unable to provide cashless treatment for his heart surgery as the hospital lacked the facilities for cashless claims settlement.