IRDAI is targeting 100% cashless hospital treatment by July 2024, but is it viable?

News
Magazine
Money Today
Feedback

Irdai aims for 100% cashless treatment in hospitals. It has notified insurers to put the necessary systems in place by July 31, 2024. But its 2023 annual report casts a doubt on the viability of this goal
Navneet Dubey 
Navneet Dubey 
Print Edition: Aug 04, 2024
On a particularly cool June night in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, 60-year-old Ashish Jha found himself reeling from severe chest pain. A visit to a nearby hospital didn’t help. His insurance policy, meant to be a lifeline, was unable to provide cashless treatment for his heart surgery as the hospital lacked the facilities for cashless claims settlement.

