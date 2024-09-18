scorecardresearch
Reits on the rise: How stabilising interest rates could impact your returns amid economic uncertainty

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are gaining traction as interest rates stabilise. But returns could be affected by adverse economic conditions
Navneet Dubey 
Navneet Dubey 
Print Edition: Sep 29, 2024
There was palpable excitement in March 2019 as a new asset class was taking birth. It was finally time for the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of Embassy Office Parks REIT (real estate investment trust), which marked a partnership between real estate major Embassy Group and private equity giant Blackstone.

