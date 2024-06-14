Sun-powered homes soar with PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana subsidies; but at what cost?

For Amit Ray, a 40-year-old businessman from Odisha’s Angul district, the decision to embrace rooftop solar (RTS) energy was taken primarily to save costs. The shift towards sustainability was driven by soaring electricity bills, which were taking a toll on his household expenses. “Investing in solar panels has been rewarding,” says an enthusiastic Ray. “Not only have I reduced my monthly expenses, but I also feel positive about contributing to a greener future.”