scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Money Today
What government’s push to the New Income Tax regime in Union Budget 2025-26 means for taxpayers

Feedback

What government’s push to the New Income Tax regime in Union Budget 2025-26 means for taxpayers

The government increased the tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh and revised rates lower under the New Tax regime in the Budget for FY26. With a new Income Tax Bill on the way, what do the measures mean for taxpayers?
Teena Jain Kaushal
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: Feb 16, 2025
Budget Special: A Bonanza For The Middle Class
Budget Special: A Bonanza For The Middle Class

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finally moved in the Budget for FY26 to douse middle-class ire that it had received nothing in return for being the government’s staunchest support base since the National Democratic Alliance’s rise to power in 2014.

×