What government’s push to the New Income Tax regime in Union Budget 2025-26 means for taxpayers
The government increased the tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh and revised rates lower under the New Tax regime in the Budget for FY26. With a new Income Tax Bill on the way, what do the measures mean for taxpayers?
Budget Special: A Bonanza For The Middle Class
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finally moved in the Budget for FY26 to douse middle-class ire that it had received nothing in return for being the government’s staunchest support base since the National Democratic Alliance’s rise to power in 2014.