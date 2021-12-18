What Twitter’s Parag Agrawal has in common with Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai

With Twitter founder Jack Dorsey stepping down, Parag Agrawal joins an impressive list of tech CEOs who have grown up in India. And he has some things in common with two of his biggest peers: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. All three are engineers and company insiders who rose through the ranks. Agrawal and Pichai studied at Stanford, for PhD and M.S., respectively. Both are IIT graduates—Agrawal from Bombay, and Pichai from Kharagpur. Twitter investors would be hoping that the similarities don’t end there. Nadella and Pichai have transformed their companies; Microsoft has a market cap of around $2.5 trillion, and Alphabet, nearly $2 trillion. Microsoft had total revenue of $168 billion and net income of $61 billion in the past year, while Alphabet had total revenue of $182 billion and net income of $40 billion. Twitter, in contrast, has a market cap of around $35 billion, revenue of $3.72 billion, and net loss of over $1 billion. Can Agrawal swing Twitter into his peers’ heights? Only time will tell.