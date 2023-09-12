A dash of tech to help your plants: Best high-tech gardening tools you must check out

Magic Mower

Say you’ve put in the time and effort to cultivate your patch of green. But you don’t seem to have enough time to tend to it these days. This Bluetooth-enabled lawn mower is just the thing you need. Similar to a robotic vacuum cleaner, it works through the Gardena Bluetooth app that let’s you set a protective boundary guide around the lawn, and the mower will get to work. Once it finishes, it’ll rolls itself to the charging station, where about 75 minutes of charge can power it for 65 minutes. What’s more, it’s pretty silent as well.

Available on: amazon.com

Seed Incubator

Now you’re serious about gardening and want the perfect germination for your seeds. But that can be a challenge, especially during winter or early spring. The heat mat can do the trick as it maintains temperatures in the sweet spot of 20-30° C. Made of PVC material, this wear-resistant and durable mat creates the optimal conditions needed to speed up germination. Easy to clean, this waterproof mat utilises only 20 watts of electricity. All you need to do is place your seed tray over the mat. Prices start from Rs 3,533 for the 10”x20.75” mat.

Available on: amazon.in

Shear Power

If your garden has a hedge, keeping it in shape could be a pain. But with this cordless shrub shear that only weighs 550 gm, it becomes convenient. This versatile handheld tool can be used to trim small bushes, hedges, and even the edges of lawns. Switching attachments is also not a pain as Bosch has incorporated the Multi-Click system that eases the process. Plus, the gadget comes with a range of accessories, including a 120-mm shrub blade, an 80-mm grass blade, and a telescopic handle. Additionally, it comes with a 3.6 V Li-ion battery, which is good for around 50 minutes on a full charge.

Available on: amazon.in

Melody Machine

Chirping birds are often a sight. If you love observing them in your garden, this one’s for you. With a built-in camera, this box will have the action streamed to your phone or any other smart device via an app. The kit includes a nest box with optional hole protection plates and a 2MP colour Full HD Wi-Fi camera with built-in light sensor for black and white images in the night, whereas the microphone picks up even the slightest chirping. It also includes a 12 V DC power supply and a 10m power cable. The best part? It comes pre-assembled with the camera placed in the right position. Set up, plug in, and enjoy.

Available on: robertdyas.co.uk