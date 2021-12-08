A Warm Winter

Not just yet another air purifier in the market, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool does more than clean the surrounding air of pollutants. It also beams hot air to keep the room warm. The dedicated controls on the remote—with the red dot—turned on the heating. And using the ‘+’ and ‘-’ buttons, I was able to attain the desired room temperature. For instance, with the outside morning temperature in Delhi already touching 16° C, I turned it on at 25° C. The bladeless fan at the top—housing self-regulating ceramic plates at the front of the loop—threw warm air. And once the room reached the desired temperature, the machine stopped throwing warm air and resumed operation after sensing a drop in the temperature. It also offers heating across the room, without making it too warm. When the heating is turned off, it beams cool air just like a fan to keep the room pleasant.

To eliminate the direct beam of air on me, I used the diffused air mode that pushed the air through the rear of the loop. However, it did not work with heating. Be it either of the two, the machine using H13 HEPA filters captures air pollutants including PM 2.5, and the result is visible on the machine’s LED display in real-time. Plus, there is a layer of activated carbon that removed foul odours and gases from my room. Given the poor air quality in Delhi, it managed to bring down the PM 2.5 from 500 to 30 in a little over three hours. While the compact remote that magnetically attaches to the top of the purifier is convenient to use, I preferred controlling it via the Dyson Link app on the iPhone, which displayed indoor pollution, temperature and humidity level. Unlike traditional air purifiers, this comes with a circular base, an oval-shaped, bladeless fan, and doesn’t consume much space. And while heating is its USP, it can be used all year long.

Bird Astrix 1200 -- Rs 3.45 lakh + taxes -- All-electric fire- place with LED reflective technol- ogy, remote control

Fire without Smoke

Pull up a chair and grab a book to read next to this modern electric fireplace that you can install in any corner of your house. Heating up to 3KW, it uses LED reflective technology featuring mood-based flames. It can be operated through a remote and a wall switch panel.

The Samsung AirDresser is your at-home ‘dry-cleaner -- Rs 1.10 lakh

Clean, not Wash

Cleaning your winter attire without rushing them for dry-cleaning might sound a little bizarre. But that’s what Samsung’s wardrobe-shaped AirDresser does. It cleans clothes of odours and dirt without washing, and grooms using a combination of air and steam. The cleaning cycle includes JetSteam, which infuses heat deep into the fabric. Then, Jet Air and Air Hangers release air to loosen and remove engrained dust, and Heatpump Drying dries clothes at low temperatures, reducing the risk of damage and shrinkage. And lastly, its Deodorizing Filter captures and reduces odour particles caused by sweat, tobacco and food on the clothes. There is a Fur Care Cycle, too, which grooms delicate furs. This AI-powered AirDresser’s My Closet feature stores details of the clothes and suggests the best courses for them. The AirDresser also has Self-Clean technology, which notifies you when it needs cleaning. What better way to clean and freshen your favourite jacket, muffler and shoes?

The Miele CM 6360 MilkPerfection brews nearly 18 hot beverages -- Rs 2.25 lakh

Your Cuppa, My Cuppa

What better than walking up to your favourite beverage—prepared just the way you like—when you step out of bed in the morning? Supporting up to 10 user profiles that remember all parameters such as the amount of ground coffee, water temperature, and the amount and preparation of milk, you can have your preferred drink, make that two, with the touch of a button. Miele’s countertop coffee machine grinds and brews, has a bean container and a drawer for ground coffee for making a second type of coffee without changing the beans. Miele says the brew chamber of the machine expands when water flows in, for the ground coffee to thoroughly mix with the water and unfold the coffee aroma. From cappuccinos to espressos, Japanese tea to dark tea and lattes, it can brew around 18 hot beverages. You can also connect to it over Wi-Fi to brew your cuppa using the Miele app.