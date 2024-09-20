Alienware M18 R2: The gaming beast that’s here to dominate your battlestation

Gaming PCs from Alienware, a brand owned by Dell, are known to pack a punch and cost an arm and a leg. Its gaming laptop, the m18 R2, is no different. The review unit features an Intel i9 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 card, a backlit mechanical keyboard—and costs as much as an entry-level small car.

This PC is an absolute powerhouse, capable of running the most demanding games at maximum settings without breaking a sweat. Games like Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 in RT Overdrive mode, which brings even the most powerful desktops to their knees, run flawlessly on the m18 R2. From CPU-intensive encoding tasks to graphically demanding games, this laptop consistently outperforms other high-end gaming machines.

The gaming experience is enhanced by its keyboard that provides a level of precision and tactile feedback that you won't find on standard laptop keyboards. The 18-inch display offers ample screen real estate for immersive gaming, but its peak brightness of 300 nits is disappointing, considering the laptop's premium price.

But this immersive experience comes with some caveats. The m18 R2 weighs over 4.2 kg; plus, the thermal shelf on the back, designed to dissipate heat, adds to the laptop's overall bulk. And expect less than five hours of video playback and just around an hour of gaming on a single charge.

While the Alienware m18 R2’s performance often surpasses that of high-end desktops, its size, weight, and limited battery life are significant drawbacks. And with its premium price tag, it is not for everyone. ￼

Available on: www.dell.com/en-in