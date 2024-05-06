Breaking boundaries: AI integration is redefining consumer electronics; check out these cool devices

Pure Magic

For its latest flagship, Samsung has collaborated with Google for its AI smarts. Called Galaxy AI, it comes with a host of features. Take Circle to Search, for instance. Irrespective of the app you’re in, just long-press the home button and circle an object or word. And voila! It is swiftly overlaid with search results without having to switch apps. Then there’s Chat Assist, a convenient solution for adjusting tone, translating, or spell-checking while texting and composing emails, right from the keyboard. Say, you receive a message in Korean on WhatsApp. Chat Assist prompts you to download the language pack and then translates the message. What’s more, it also translates calls in real-time, while the voice recorder can generate transcripts and even a summary in a matter of seconds. Galaxy AI shows its chops in image editing—including removing undesired elements and relocating subjects or objects within the frame.

Available on: samsung.in

Smart Warrior

This is HP’s first laptop with a Microsoft Copilot button on the keyboard; this activates the chatbot for Gen AI features such as assisted search, content generation and more. Since the laptop comes with a neural processing unit (NPU), it supports Windows Studio Effects, which enable AI-based features such as automatically zooming and cropping the image as one moves around in a video. It also helps maintain eye contact during video calls and provides effects such as background blur and AI noise removal for a smoother collaboration experience. HP says that its Presence Sensing technology helps with AI-enhanced privacy features, including automatically locking the screen as you get up from in front of it and dimming the screen when someone is standing behind you.

Available on: hp.com/in

Shooting Star

Many smartphones use the power of AI for image processing, but this phone goes a step further: it uses AI to capture images as well, using its AI Photo Enhancement Engine. The engine uses AI to fine-tune the image for optimal detail, clarity, highlights, shadows, colour, and bokeh. Plus, while capturing aspects of life in motion, its AI Adaptive Stabilization determines the speed of movement while filming, and dynamically adjusts the stabilisation level for the best results. And Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking provides sharp, clear videos by using AI to keep the subject in focus even as it moves through the frame. For capturing action shots, the shutter speed is automatically increased and adjusted based on different lighting conditions. Beyond photography, Motorola has introduced a new Style Sync feature, which uses Gen AI to produce a set of four wallpaper options based on the user’s outfit.

Available on: motorola.in