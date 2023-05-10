CEO's toolkit: Tech to make life easy in the corner office

Don't Sit Tight

Often, you’re stuck at your desk, and your busy schedule leaves you little time for exercise. What if you could do a version of your workout at the desk itself? Enter this nifty under-desk portable Elliptical. This machine combines the benefits of a mini elliptical and a stair stepper with adjustable resistance and can be used both while standing and sitting down. It features an LCD monitor to track workout data, and displays calories burnt, RPM, stride, time, and distance during exercise. Most importantly, the pedal exerciser, support rod, and the bottom of this under-desk elliptical machine have anti-slip material so that you don’t slip up.

Available on: amazon.in

Power Dressing

A smart jacket, a freshly pressed formal shirt, a business tie and dress shoes—these are sartorial choices a CEO can’t do without. But long hours and a hectic schedule can take its toll. And if you’re headed for a client meeting, you need to dress to impress, even if it’s been a hectic day. Time to unveil your personal dry cleaner from LG. The Styler’s actually a smart wardrobe designed to sanitise clothes; but it’ll do just right to keep you smelling of daisies when you meet your client. Plus, the ThinQ app makes it easy to operate it from anywhere, using Wi-Fi and can be used to select and download up to 20 programmes to care for your clothes.

Available on: lg.com/in

Decimating Risks

Your executive assistant might be managing most of the paperwork, but there are times you just can’t do without paper. From client information, to bank statements to travel dockets, there’s a lot of paper with sensitive information you need to get rid of safely, preferably by yourself. Get yourself this micro cut shredder for such occasions. It shreds documents into tiny pieces that are unreadable, keeping sensitive information away from prying eyes. And in case you have expired or inactive credit or debit cards lying around, you can shred them as well.

Available on: amazon.in

Standing Tall

Sitting is the new smoking, so how about getting a standing desk? This one from Charcoal, which has won a Red Dot award for design, packs quite a punch. From the Italian crystal-acrylic top to high-quality motors and columns from Denmark, to the silicon-moulded buttons on top (with tactile feedback) everything screams subtle sophistication. To boost productivity, the embedded sensors observe your work habits and suggest the best time to take a break via the companion app. The desk also has an Activity Lamp that subtly changes colour to a warm yellow when it’s time for a break and progresses to a mean orange when you shouldn’t delay your recovery.

Available on: charcoal.inc/en-in

Rest in Peace

As a C-suite occupant, you’re privy to a lot of company secrets, some of which can only be backed up on premises. The best way to do it is to connect an external hard drive to your laptop to back the data up. Such confidential stuff deserves only the best. This solution from Lexar comes with 256-bit AES encryption to help protect your essential files against corruption, loss, and deletion. You can create a password-protected safe that automatically encrypts data—and files deleted from the safe can’t be recovered. The drive can handle harsh temperatures and vibrations, and best of all, it supports read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of 900 MB/s.

Available on: amazon.in

