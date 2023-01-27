Tech Today: Interesting gadgets on display at CES 2023

Make-up Buddy

If you struggle to achieve a desired eyebrow look, L’Oreal has just the solution for you. With the Brow Magic eyebrow printer, one can achieve a personalised look at home, based on your natural brow and facial features. This handheld device, developed in partnership with Prinker—a pioneer in printed, non-permanent tattoos—uses 2,400 tiny nozzles and printing technology with a resolution of up to 1,200 drops per inch (dpi), and can provide consumers with their most precise brow shape in seconds. Using AR technology, it scans the user’s face and makes recommendations for microblading, micro-shading, or filler effects.

To be available later this year on: loreal.com

Bill of Health

If you’re conscious about your health, the U-Scan by Withings is made for you. This in-house urine analysis platform consists of a pebble-shaped reader and changeable analysis cartridges—that support up to three months of readings—designed to assess specific biomarkers. It’s all automatic. Stick the reader to your toilet bowl, pass urine, and a thermal sensor detects its presence and switches on a pump that starts a sample’s journey within a microfluidic circuit. The sample is analysed within seconds and the results are automatically transmitted via Wi-Fi to the Withings Health Mate app on your phone. It’s that simple.

To be available later this year on: withings.com

Look, No Wires

How about a cordless TV? The DisplaceTV doesn’t even have a power cable! Weighing less than 10 kg, this 55-inch OLED 4K TV comes with four hot-swappable batteries that can last a month. Want a bigger screen? Snap four panels together for a 110-inch one. Available only in the US, the TV has no ports as it comes with an AMD chip-powered wireless base unit. Besides voice and touch controls, you can also use gestures to interact with the TV. But do remember to keep the TV always charged if you hang it on the wall since it attaches to the wall using active loop vacuum tech, which draws power from the batteries.

Available on: displace.tv

The Multi-tasker

It’s the age of multi-tasking, so why shouldn’t your devices do it? Meet the noise-cancelling headphones from Dyson that also purify the air around you. An outcome of over six years of research and development, the Zone claims to deliver up to 50 hours of dedicated ultra-low distortion, advanced noise cancellation sound or four hours of combined purification and audio run time where it also captures 99 per cent of particle pollution that are as small as 0.1 microns, and acidic gases associated with city pollution. The compressors in each ear-cup draw air through dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth, channelled through a non-contact detachable visor. Plus, use the MyDyson app to control the device.

Available on: dyson.com