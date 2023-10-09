Cricket World Cup 2023: Gadgets that can enhance your match-viewing experience

Booming Experience

If you’re the kind of fan who, while sitting among your friends and family watching the game, likes to cry hoarse every time there is a tense situation in the match, plug in the JBL Partybox 310 with its 240W sound output so that your fellow viewers do not miss anything while you have a go at the players and umpires on the screen. Connecting over Bluetooth, the loud sound from this portable speaker will perfectly carry the sound of every knock and nick between the two wickets. And with its 18-hour battery backup, the momentum of the match can carry till the last ball.

Available on: in.jbl.com

Listening Cans

There’s only so much thrill you can glean when you’re watching a match at work. But you can definitely enhance your experience by pairing these noise-cancelling cans from Sony with your smartphone. Designed to be comfortable during extended periods of usage, this pair comes with gesture controls and its immersive surround sound can virtually transport you to the stadium. Additionally, these headphones boast of an impressive 30-hour battery backup, lasting well through the day.

Available on: sony.co.in

Game Sentinel

With plenty of nail-biting moments in every match, leaving at crucial moments to answer the door could get on your nerves. It’s at moments like these that the Qubo Outdoor Security Camera comes in handy. You can simply check the live feed from the camera to see who’s come. Connecting over Wi-Fi, this camera is designed to withstand all weather conditions, and capture every detail with exceptional clarity. It even supports night mode and has a two-way talkback feature to talk with the visitor through the app.

Available on: quboworld.com

Hold On Charge

With most World Cup matches scheduled to start in the morning, or even if it is a day-night affair, most of us will catch at least some of the action at work. And that could pose a challenge if you’re watching it on your phone at your desk, as your phone may run out of juice. In comes the RAEGR Arc 750 that not only charges your phone wirelessly, but also holds it for you while you work. It conforms to the Qi wireless standard, ensuring compatibility with various smartphone brands, including Samsung and Apple.

Available on: www.raegr.com

Project Cricket

Nothing beats watching cricket live in the stadium. But laying your hands on tickets can be difficult. So if you’re planning to catch the game at home, a big screen could be just the thing you need. The Samsung Freestyle Projector fits the bill perfectly. This point-and-play projector is compact, weighs just 830 gm, and is easy to set up. It can rotate 180-degrees, project pictures up to 100 inches, and automatically focus on any viewing surface. Plus, it has 360-degree sound radiation. It also has mirroring and casting features compatible with Android and iOS phones.

Available on: samsung.com/in