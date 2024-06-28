Emotorad Doodle V3 review: The cool, eco-friendly foldable e-bike for city streets

The streets of any modern metropolis demand a unique breed of transportation—agile, fearless, and energetic. An electric bike, which is foldable, seems a good bet. To find out, I made the EMotorad Doodle V3 my companion for the past month on the streets of Delhi.

This bike turns heads wherever it goes. Its unique design and vibrant colours are like a breath of fresh air amidst a sea of scooters. But the Doodle V3 is more than just a good-looking bike. Its robust build and fat, 20-inch tyres make it perfect for navigating Delhi’s notorious potholes and uneven roads. The ride is surprisingly smooth, thanks to the silent yet zippy electric motor.

Don’t let its size fool you; this little bike packs a punch. It easily reaches the 25 km/hr limit, and its seven Shimano gears make conquering flyovers and steep underpasses a breeze. When you need an extra boost, the throttle provides a satisfying surge of electric power. Navigating crowded areas is a breeze. And with the Doodle V3’s foldable design, it transforms into a compact package on demand, so that you can hop on to a bus or metro for longer distances.

While the bike excels in many areas, there’s room for improvement. A louder horn, turn indicators, and side mirrors, for instance. While charging usually takes three hours, the scorching Delhi summer seems to slightly increase charging time.

Despite these minor quibbles, the EMotorad Doodle V3 has become my ultimate weapon against Delhi’s traffic. It’s an exhilarating, liberating, and surprisingly comfortable way to navigate the urban jungle. More than just an e-bike, it’s a statement—a symbol of a greener, more efficient, and undeniably cooler way to conquer the city.

Available on: emotorad.com/bikes/doodle-v3

