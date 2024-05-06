Enter the future: ASUS Zenbook Duo is redefining laptop innovation with dual-screen mastery; check details here

When you first encounter the Zenbook Duo 2024, the sleek machine exudes an undeniable sci-fi vibe. In fact, unboxing the newest Zenbook immediately evokes a sense of nostalgia, as you can trace the evolution of dual-screen laptops from the Zenbook Pro 15 UX580G in 2018 to the innovative Project Precog by ASUS.

Now in 2024, the Zenbook Duo arrives in a compact box, concealing its transformative potential. As you open the box, the familiar angled reveal of ASUS greets you.

The Zenbook Duo boasts not one but two dedicated displays that seamlessly integrate into its elegant frame. Gone are the days of cumbersome external secondary screens; instead, the two screens on this laptop are a harmonious blend of form and function.

The keyboard attachment, cleverly disguised as a regular laptop dock, adds to the illusion of simplicity. Yet beneath its rather ordinary looking façade lies a world of possibilities when you take into consideration the arsenal of two screens and a detachable keyboard. For instance, with a flick of the wrist, the built-in kickstand transforms the device into an ergonomic workstation, while the detachable keyboard offers the freedom to switch between input methods with ease.

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and boasting up to 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage, this powerhouse is more than ready to tackle any task you may throw its way. And with Thunderbolt 4 ports and eye-popping OLED displays, this laptop is a perfect fit for the future.

The USP of the device is its versatility. Whether it is watching a video on one screen while browsing the web on the other or sketching ideas with the included stylus, the Zenbook Duo is supremely adaptable. It eggs you on to discover new use cases with the two displays that you have at your disposal.

Available at a stiff price, this laptop represents one of the best examples of dual-screen technology, blending innovation with practicality in a way that truly sets it apart.

Available on: asus.com/in

@pranav000