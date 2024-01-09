India's coolest start-ups: Here's what sets ANSCER Robotics apart

ANSCER Robotics

(Autonomous mobile robots)

Founders: Ribin Marhew, Founder and CEO; Ebin Sunny, Founder, COO; Raghu V., Co-founder and Business Head; Raj Mohan, Co-founder and CTO

Key investors Genify Capital, IKP eden

Funding $350,000 pre-seed

What makes it cool: Advanced AI technology; user-friendly interface; and unique combination of advanced technology, customisation, safety, and cost-effectiveness

Robotics can be an exciting field. But India’s prowess in this area is still to match up to countries like Japan, South Korea, China and others. Trying to change this, back in 2020, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a bunch of young minds, hailing from diverse backgrounds, started ANSCER Robotics, with the aim of developing indigenous methods to build and manufacture high-quality mobile robotic platforms. According to Raghu V., the Co-founder and Business Head, the company has signed MoUs with conglomerates like the Aditya Birla Group and has a growth outlook that covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, along with India. “In just 36 months, we've evolved from a mere idea to achieving product-market fit, deploying over 20 robots across India and North America. Our global footprint is expanding rapidly too,” the Co-founder asserts. What sets ANSCER Robotics—that had revenue of 2.15 crore in FY23—apart is the fact that it uses advanced AI technology, possesses a user-friendly interface and is a unique combination of advanced technology, customisation, safety, and cost-effectiveness.