iPhone 15 Plus review: Here's why this Apple smartphone can be a strong option for the novice and the experienced
While the iPhone Pro line-up usually hogs the limelight, this year the non-Pro variants have been the talk of the town after inheriting features from last year’s Pro models
The iphone 15 plus may seem similar to its predecessor, but a closer look reveals a more premium fit and finish, thanks to some tweaks. The edges of the aluminium frame have been rounded off slightly, making it comfortable to hold. And Apple’s new colour-infused glass rear in matte, replacing the glossy glass, makes the back look premium, and very similar to the Pro models.