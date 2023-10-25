iPhone 15 Pro Max review: A stunning beast that you won't be able to let go off easily

Over time, smartphones have grown heavier while accommodating larger displays, improved cameras, and bigger batteries. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, for instance, weighed 240 gm. However, Apple has made a significant change with the iPhone 15 Pro Max by adopting a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel, resulting in a weight reduction of 19 gm. Additionally, the subtle curvature along the edges between the screen and antenna band enhances the device’s ergonomic feel.

The titanium frame can be susceptible to scratches though, with some users even talking about the rear glass of their phone shattering. However, during our two weeks of testing, we encountered no problems with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While the foundational design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max remains unaltered, there are two notable changes: the action button and the USB Type-C port. Long-time iPhone users will feel the absence of Apple’s silent slider; instead, the latest phone comes with an action button. By default, it silences the ringer, but it can be customised to switch on the flashlight, pull up the camera or magnifier, or Voice Memo, among others. And of course, Apple had to switch to the USB-C port, thanks to EU regulations. If you invest in a high-speed cable, the port on the iPhone 15 Pro Max supports transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Another welcome change is the new 48MP primary camera, which captures more detail and sharper images, especially in low light. The rear camera also features 5x optical zoom with its tetraprism lens. It records stunning 4K 60Hz ProRes videos in HDR, and you can even record videos directly to an external hard drive!

The phone is powered by Apple’s latest A17 Pro processor, which makes blazing fast performance and handling heavy graphics a breeze. The phone does get warm after extended usage but that has no impact on the battery that easily lasts a day. For all this newness that photographers and videographers will love, Apple has bumped up the price a bit. The base variant, now with 256GB of storage, starts at Rs 1,59,900; last year, the entry-level 128GB variant was priced at Rs 1,39,900.

