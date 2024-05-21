Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-IN-1 review: A laptop that is not only easy to use but comes loaded with features

This Lenovo Yoga is a stunner. The 2-in-1, with its teal-coloured aluminium chassis (for which Lenovo charges a premium of Rs 1,000), weighs just 1.49 kg, and is convenient to carry around. And since this device is from the Yoga line (with its signature 360-degree hinge), it can easily transition from a laptop to a tablet, along with tent and stand modes, thus catering to diverse tasks with ease.

What I liked best about the device was the ease of use: from an extended hinge facilitating opening the lid with one hand to a well-spaced and backlit keyboard, it is these small but significant touches that make using the Yoga a dream. Powering the butter-smooth performance is an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and 16GB of RAM; the review device came with a 1TB SSD, ensuring ample space for storage.

The Yoga comes with a stylus, which takes its productivity chops up by a notch, shining the brightest when one scribbles and sketches in tablet mode. And the device’s 14-inch OLED screen shows vibrant images, making it an excellent display not just to consume content, but also for creation. And its battery lasts for five hours on a single charge.

What sets the device apart is its dash of AI. With the Lenovo AI Engine+, users can easily access maximum power, switch to battery-saving mode, or reduce fan noise with a simple keystroke; for video calls, the integrated camera settings allow adjustments to brightness, contrast, sharpness, and saturation for optimal visuals. Plus, using the Lenovo Vantage app, users can activate speaker noise cancellation to filter out background noise while emphasising vocals. The microphone, too, intelligently reduces input noise across selected settings. The keyboard also features a dedicated Microsoft Copilot button, offering time-saving functionalities at your fingertips.

