Mobile World Congress: A mecca of concepts; here are some cool picks

Future Peek

Over the years, we have had transparent keyboards, TVs, and even phones. But nothing quite prepares you for a transparent display on a laptop. Lenovo’s latest concept sports a 17.3-inch MicroLED transparent screen with 1,000 nits of brightness and a transparent keyboard area. The transparent display helps integrate Artificial Intelligence Generated Content, that allows users to interact with physical objects while overlaying digital information. What’s more, the transparency of the display can facilitate transitions between the keyboard and the drawing board, with a dedicated pen.

Wellness Meter

The concept of a smart ring is not new, but Samsung is venturing into this space for the first time with this health-focussed wearable. The Galaxy Ring will simplify keeping a check on your daily wellness, especially when used in conjunction with the digital wellness platform, Samsung Health. The ring can track essential metrics like heart rate and sleep, while the Vitality Score feature offers personalised health insights derived from factors such as sleep quality, activity levels, heart rate, and heart rate variability. Additionally, the Booster Card functionality aids users in achieving healthier daily routines by tracking predefined goals and delivering actionable insights.

Wrist Wrapper

Foldable phones are cool. But wouldn’t it be cooler if you could slap your phone on to your wrist before heading out? That’s what Motorola showed off at this year’s MWC. This bendable can be slapped on to your wrist, provided you wear a magnetic band to keep it in place. This concept sports a 6.9-inch screen, a flexible back made of woven fabric, and a user interface that aligns to that part of the screen you’re most likely to use. Plus, it comes with MotoAI for a personalised experience powered by artificial intelligence.

AI for the Eyes

OPPO’s latest prototype, the Air Glass 3, brings Generative AI to AR glasses, via a connected smartphone app. Activating the AI voice assistant, powered by OPPO’s AndesGPT model, is as simple as lightly tapping on the temple of the glasses. The device supports touch interaction, allowing users to easily control functions such as music playback, voice calls, information display, colour image browsing, and more. Weighing just 50 gm, the Air Glass 3 has a peak eye brightness surpassing 1,000 nits and provides a close-to-normal wearing experience while delivering the most exceptional full-colour display in its class.