MPW 2022: Daisy Chittilapilly, the agent of inclusion at CISCO

Daisy Chittilapilly, who has been with Cisco for 18 years, took on her current role in August 2021. Since then, there has been no looking back. India has not just emerged as one of the best-performing markets in the APJC region quarter-on-quarter, it is also on the verge of becoming one of the Top 5 markets for Cisco globally. A firm believer in technology being the greatest ally in crafting a more inclusive and sustainable world, Chittilapilly says, “I believe technology will be all-pervasive and critical to everything we do in the next decade. To ensure that we make the most of it, we need collective ownership from every key stakeholder.”

Chittilapilly, part of the Business Today Most Powerful Women in Business 2022 list, believes that as India moves deeper into the Techade, two areas need attention. “First, treat talent as our most precious resource; and second, build critical digital infrastructure to deliver fast-expanding, secure internet services across the nation.”

She is propagating what her company practises. Cisco’s Networking Academy has trained more than 1.2 million learners in digital skills. Most recently, Cisco completed the training of 100,000 learners in cybersecurity, in partnership with the NIIT Foundation. That’s not all. Her team is also exploring how the impact of the latest technologies such as machine learning, automation, AI, and advanced analytics can be elevated on India’s businesses and its people.

Driving inclusivity, she is an active member of programmes such as Women Rock-IT, JUMP, etc., at Cisco that are targeted at developing more women talent across the company.