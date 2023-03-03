MPW 2023: Meet Aparna Purohit the key person behind Amazon Prime

Farzi is the talk of the town and Head of India Originals, Aparna Purohit, has had a busy few weeks getting the Amazon Prime Video original series out. The counterfeiting caper is just one of the 40-odd original shows and movies that will come out over the next two years—a process in which Purohit plays a key role—as the OTT player doubles its content investment. “It has been a chequered journey of almost 20 years. I came to Mumbai from Delhi with the desire to tell unique and diverse stories,” she says.

After dabbling in journalism followed by stints at a few media companies, Purohit joined Amazon Prime Video seven years ago. “From going door-to-door in the first year asking creators to create shows for us to launching over 56 originals, almost 60 direct-to-service films in six languages, and expanding our programming to 10 languages, we have come a long way,” says Purohit, who features again in the BT Most Powerful Women in Business list in 2022.

Gender diversity and inclusion are also close to her heart, having risen through the ranks in a male-dominated industry. So, Prime Video started Maitri: Female First Collective to foster meaningful conversations and collaborations between women in the M&E industry. “Now, when I am in a leadership position, I always try to keep the door open for others,” she says.