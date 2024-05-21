Redmi Pad SE review: An affordable tablet that is meant for casual use

Apple’s iPad reigns supreme as the go-to computing device for those seeking portability without sacrificing on functionality. What the market lacked was a quality yet affordable Android alternative—until the arrival of the Redmi Pad SE. This large-screen tablet looks premium because of its aluminium alloy unibody design, which is just 7.6-mm thick. Despite it being an 11-inch tablet, it’s convenient for single-handed use.

The screen outputs sharp visuals and vibrant colours, making watching movies and reading e-books a cinch. And with a peak brightness of 400 nits, outdoor visibility is quite good. But what makes the screen stand out is a refresh rate of 90Hz, that offers smoother scrolling and app navigation compared to most other tablets in this price range, which usually come with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support enhance the watching experience; plus, the tablet has a headphone jack for private listening.

While the Snapdragon 680 processor isn’t a top-of-the-line one, the Redmi Pad SE handles everyday tasks like web browsing, social media, and light gaming without breaking a sweat.

The review unit had 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and while the tablet managed multitasking with ease, there were occasional app crashes. Though the tablet excels at web browsing or media consumption, gaming or image editing aren’t its forte.

The 8MP back camera is good at scanning documents, while the front camera is good for video calls, provided you’re in a well-lit place. When it comes to battery life, the battery is good to go for two days, with moderate usage, making it the perfect companion for long commutes or road trips.

Available on: mi.com/in

