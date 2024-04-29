Road tripping with gadgets: Here are some nifty options for that perfect road trip

Air power

A tyre with low pressure can be a killjoy on a road trip, especially if the service stations on your route are few and far between. But you can banish this killjoy with this portable tyre inflator that gives you the freedom of dealing with such challenges on demand, saving valuable time and avoiding potential delays. An indispensable companion for road trips, this portable tyre inflator is compact and lightweight and portable, making it a cinch to store it in the boot of your car. It comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and can quickly inflate tyres of most vehicles (bicycles, bikes and cars), sporting equipment (footballs or basketballs), or even an air mattress. What adds to its camping chops is the bright LED light built in, that is very handy in the dark.

Available on: portronics.com

Breathe Easy

A road trip in India isn’t usually devoid of dust. And if you’re on a long drive, the car’s cabin could turn into a hub of dust, allergens, and pollutants. A car air purifier fixes this problem, making cabin air healthier. This one from Philips comes with SelectFilter Plus filtration technology that helps remove PM 2.5 particles. The HESA layer, part of this technology, decontaminates the car of harmful gaseous chemicals by absorption and oxidation. The air purifier has a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 16 m3/hour for PM2.5, which is enough to filter 50% of a standard sedan or SUV in less than 10 minutes. The air purifier comes with a three-colour air quality indicator that automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality.

Available on: philips.co.in

I Witness

You just can’t be careful enough on the road. While you can be a cautious driver, the actions of others on the road could lead to a mishap. It is at such times that dashcams prove invaluable, serving as unbiased eyewitnesses in the event of road accidents or incidents. Continuously recording the road ahead, dashcams provide a clear and accurate account of the driving environment. This one from Qubo features a 3.2-inch LCD display and captures footage in 3K resolution. The dashcam comes with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity that helps connect with the companion QuboPro App that makes it easy to check the recordings and take photos whenever you need to. Given that the device is designed to be used in India, which sees extreme temperatures, the dashcam can withstand harsh weather conditions—whether it is a hot summer or a freezing winter.

Available on: quboworld.com

Guardian Angel

Exploring unknown roads can be exciting, provided you have a guardian angel—someone who could track your movements and watch your back. That’s what this GPS tracker does. Connect to your car’s ODB2 port, and on the companion app, you can track the vehicle’s location in real time and driving behaviour. The device connects with the GSM network (which requires sim activation) and is available in subscription plans for one or three years. While it fetches real-time location, it also has onboard memory to store data in GSM dark areas.

Available on: mapplsgadgets.com